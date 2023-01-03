Who is Adil Raja? Man who claims Pakistan's establishment uses top actresses, models as ‘honey traps’?

ISLAMABAD: Adil Raja, a former spokesperson for Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society and retired Major, is in the centre of a bitter political storm for claiming that the country’s powerful establishment, including top Army officers, use popular Pakistani actresses and models as ‘honey-traps’. The London-based retired Major also claimed that Pakistan’s powerful elite uses these actresses to ''trap politicians and people in key positions.''

Making these outrageous claims in his latest vlog, Raja said that top Pakistan models and actresses have been “used” by the country’s premier intelligence agencies as a bait to record scandalous videos of politicians and some other people. He went on to say that some Pakistani actresses and models were even working in cahoots with General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and former ISI honcho Faiz Hameed to trap politicians.

While he refused to share the names of the actresses and the models, the retired major said women’s initials are MH, MK and SA. Raja has since come under attack from several quarters for starting a vicious character assassination campaign against Pakistan’s top actresses and models.

Facing severe backlash, Raja recently tweeted, “There are numerous names of models, actresses, and celebrities in Pakistan and abroad, with the initials that I have mentioned. I do not endorse and condemn any of the names of the celebrities being mentioned by anyone on any forum/social media in this regard. Having said that I’m appalled at the social media trends and mindset of our society, which is fixated on the women being abused instead of the abusers and the cause of abuse.”



.

There are numerous names of models, actresses, and celebrities in Pakistan and abroad, with the initials that I have mentioned. I do not endorse and condemn any of the names of the celebrities being mentioned by anyone on any forum/social media in this regard.

Having said that — Adil Raja (@soldierspeaks) January 2, 2023



Adil Raja later clarified that there are many models and actresses in the whole world including Pakistan by these names. He said, ''I neither support any name nor condemn any name being taken on social media.'' On the other hand, the claims made by Adil Raja have shaken up the entire system and higher administrative officials in Pakistan.

As expected, the Punjab government spokesperson took to Twitter and strongly condemned Adil Raja for his objectionable comments against successful Pakistani women.

I'm appalled at the social media trends and mindset of our society, which is fixated on the women being abused instead of the abusers and the cause of abuse. I'm disappointed and feel ashamed at the debate on social media regarding the defamation of certain actresses. Let's — Adil Raja (@soldierspeaks) January 2, 2023

Subsequently, several leading Pakistani actresses including Sajal Ali, Kubra Khan and Mehwish Hayat have vowed to take legal action against ex-officer Major (retd) Adil Raja for levelling false allegations against them and maligning their public image.

Who is Adil Raja?

According to Adil Raja’s LinkedIn page, he is a war-wounded veteran of Pakistan with more than 19 years of diverse experience in field security duties, political/security analysis and consultancy on critical issues regards conflict management, political administration along with intelligence-based anti-terrorist operations and DE-radicalization drives.

He also claims to be the owner of various online pages/websites related to current affairs and international relations. Also writes a personal blog. He also appeared in media as a geopolitical analyst.

Raja is an active political commentator on Twitter and an ardent supporter of former premier Imran Khan. He had also criticised the ouster of Khan and his government and called for the re-election of the PTI chief as Prime Minister in one of his tweets on April 10, Dawn reported.

According to his profile on Twitter, he is a war veteran and a columnist. The ex-army officer has also been very critical of the new government – the Sharif family in particular – and has sporadically called them out for their alleged corruption.

In April last year, there were reports that Adil Raja, who had reportedly gone missing from Islamabad, has “safely” reached his family in the United Kingdom, according to a report by Dawn.