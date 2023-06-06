Who Is Mike Pence, The Ex-US Vice President To Challenge Trump In 2024 Presidential Poll?

New Delhi: Former US Vice President Mike Pence on Monday filed paperwork declaring his campaign for president in 2024, setting up a challenge to his former boss Donald Trump. Pence, the 48th US vice president, is scheduled to formally launch his bid for the Republican nomination on Wednesday, which is his 64th birthday.

Mike Pence was born a catholic democrat

Mike Pence was born into an Irish Catholic family of six children in Indiana on June 7, 1959. After his grandfather immigrated to the US when he was 17, his family settled in the Midwest.

In his youth, Pence was Democrat along with the rest of his family and considered John F Kennedy to be a role model.

However, in college, he converted to evangelical Christianity and was influenced by former President Ronald Reagan to join the Republican Party.

His older brother, Greg, is a Republican in the US House of Representatives.

Mike Pence has a law degree

Mike Pence completed a Bachelor of Arts in History at Hanover College in Indiana in 1981. He also has a law degree from Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis. He met his wife, Karen, while in law school. They have three children.

The former US vice president worked as a lawyer and conservative talk show host before running for Congress in 2000.

Mike Pence was first elected to US House in 2001

Mike Pence was first elected to the US House in 2001 and quickly became known as one of its most conservative members. On November 8, 2016, he was elected as the US Vice President and entered office on January 20, 2017.

As vice president, he had been an exceeding loyal defender of Donald Trump until the days leading up to January 6, 2021, when Trump falsely tried to convince Pence and his supporters that Pence had the power to unilaterally overturn the results of the 2020 election.

That day, a mob of Trump's supporters violently stormed the US Capitol building after being spurred on by Trump's lies that the 2020 election had been stolen.

Pence has called Trump's actions dangerous and said the country is looking for a new brand of leadership in the 2024 US Presidential election.

Mike Pence is a staunch opponent of abortion rights

Mike Pence is a staunch opponent of abortion rights and supports a national ban on the procedure. He has also campaigned against transgender-affirming policies in schools. He has argued that changes to Social Security and Medicare, like raising the age for qualification, should be on the table to keep the programs solvent.

The veteran politician has also said the US should offer more support to Ukraine against Russian aggression.