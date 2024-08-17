Who Is Tahawwur Rana, The 26/11 'Conspirator' Now Pronounced Extraditable To India?

Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, a key figure sought by India in connection with the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has determined that Rana can be extradited to India. This ruling comes under the existing extradition treaty between the United States and India.

“The (India-US Extradition) Treaty permits Rana's extradition,” the court said in its ruling on August 15, reported PTI.

Allegations Against Rana's In The 26/11 Attacks

Rana is alleged to have provided the blueprint that enabled Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) to execute the Mumbai attacks.

He faces charges including criminal conspiracy, waging or attempting to wage war against the Government of India, murder, forgery for cheating, and other offenses under the Indian Penal Code.

He is also wanted for plotting attacks on the National Defence College and Chabad House, a Jewish outreach center in Mumbai.

Who Is Tahawwur Rana

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a former army doctor from Pakistan, later moved to Canada where he became a businessman specializing in immigration services. He ran First World Immigration Services with offices in Chicago and other cities.

At 63, Rana is currently imprisoned in Los Angeles following India's extradition request accepted by the U.S. He faces multiple criminal charges related to the Mumbai terror attacks.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeks Rana for his involvement in the November 26, 2008 terror attack.

This attack, carried out by 10 Pakistani terrorists, laid siege for over 60 hours to several iconic locations in Mumbai, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Taj Mahal Hotel, Nariman House, and Cama and Albless Hospital. The attack resulted in the deaths of 166 people, including six Americans. During the hours long operation, the NSG and other security agencies killed nine terrorists while one, Ajmal Kasab, was captured alive.

Rana And David Headley Connection

Rana is known for his association with David Coleman Headley, also known as ‘Daood Gilani,’ a key conspirator of the attacks. Rana assisted Headley and others in Pakistan, aiding the terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in executing the Mumbai attacks.

Both Rana and Headley had travelled together from New York to Pakistan and from Dubai to Pakistan in the days preceding the Mumbai terror attack.

Rana and Headley, both having connections to Chicago, were school friends. Headley, a U.S. citizen with partial Pakistani descent, is serving a 35-year prison sentence for planning the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Rana is also accused of assisting in planning an attack on a Danish newspaper, with Headley also involved.