Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on Monday, August 5, as announced by the country's army chief, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, in a televised statement. He also mentioned the formation of an interim government. Reports indicate that Hasina departed in a military helicopter accompanied by her sister, heading towards India, and landed in Agartala, the capital of the northeastern state of Tripura in India, sources said to Zee News TV.

Who Is Bangladesh's Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman?

General Waker-Uz-Zaman, who took over as Bangladesh's army chief just over a month ago, was suddenly in the spotlight on August 5, 2024, when he declared Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation following her departure from the country. His career, spanning over thirty-five years, includes a close working relationship with Hasina, during which he served as the principal staff officer at the Armed Forces Division under the Prime Minister's Office.

Assuming the role of army chief on June 23, 2024, for the standard three-year term, General Zaman previously held the position of Chief of General Staff for just over six months. In this capacity, he was responsible for overseeing military operations and intelligence, Bangladesh's participation in UN peacekeeping missions, and the military budget.

Born in Dhaka in 1966, General Zaman is married to Sarahnaz Kamalika Zaman, daughter of General Muhammad Mustafizur Rahman, who served as army chief from 1997 to 2000. Zaman has earned a Master's degree in Defence Studies from the National University of Bangladesh and a Master of Arts in Defence Studies from King's College, London, as stated on the Bangladesh Army's website.

Last month, Bangladesh was swept by violent protests initiated by student groups calling for the abolition of a controversial quota system in government jobs. The movement quickly grew into a broader campaign demanding Hasina's removal, who had been in office for 15 years and had recently won a fourth consecutive term in January. Student activists had organized a march to the capital, Dhaka, on Monday in defiance.