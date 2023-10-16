Who Is Yahya Sinwar - The Top Hamas Leader Israel Has Vowed To Kill At Any Cost?

TEL AVIV: The Israeli military has intensified its efforts to locate and neutralize Yahya Sinwar, the No. 2 in the Hamas leadership, labelling him a “dead man walking” and a ''direct enemy of the State of Israel.'' Amidst preparations for a ground incursion into Gaza, the hunt for Sinwar has escalated. Lt. Col. Peter Lerner, a spokesperson for the Israeli military, strongly condemned Sinwar, stating, “He chose to send the butchers into our bedrooms to kill our babies,” according to NBC News. “And when they chose to go full front against Israel, they signed their own death warrant. A dead man walking. We will get to that man.”

Sinwar, responsible for the day-to-day governance in Gaza, is believed to be hiding within the intricate network of tunnels utilized by Hamas militants to conceal arms, combatants, and hostages, as disclosed by Israeli officials. However, he had been a marked man long before the coordinated terrorist assault by Hamas militants on kibbutzim, music festivals, and city streets on Oct. 7.

As Israel readies for a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, a spokesperson for the Israeli forces emphasized that Sinwar and his team "are in our sights." Israel holds Sinwar accountable for orchestrating the attacks that claimed the lives of 1,300 Israelis.

'Butcher Of Khan Younis'

Born in a Gaza refugee camp in the early 1960s, Sinwar joined Hamas soon after its establishment in 1987, gaining notoriety for his involvement in forming the militant group’s internal security force, according to a European Council on Foreign Relations profile.

Sinwar, born in 1962, was raised in Khan Younis city in southern Gaza, then under Egypt's control. The Israeli forces often refer to him as the "butcher of Khan Younis" due to his association with the town. He holds a bachelor's degree in Arabic studies from the Islamic University in Gaza.

Yahya Sinwar is a direct enemy of the State of Israel and his genocidal terrorist organization—Hamas—is a threat to the entire world. pic.twitter.com/mYCgcOgjpX — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 16, 2023

Time In Israeli Jail

Sinwar has spent a cumulative 24 years in prison, commencing with his initial arrest in 1982 for subversive activities. Over the subsequent years, he collaborated with Salah Shehade to form a unit targeting Israel's spies within the Palestinian movement. Following Shehade's death in 2002, Sinwar's unit became a consolidated arm within Hamas. In 1988, Sinwar was arrested for his role in the murder of two Israeli soldiers and four suspected Palestinian collaborators. He was later sentenced to four life sentences.

The Release & Rise To Power

Have you ever Googled "Who is Yahya Sinwar"? pic.twitter.com/wrhc4q0FsB — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 13, 2023

In 2006, Hamas' military wing Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades carried out a daring attack into Israeli territory, resulting in the capture of an Israeli soldier, Gilad Shalit. Sinwar, having spent 22 years in prison, was among the prisoners released in a swap deal in 2011 for Shalit's freedom. Post his release, Sinwar rapidly ascended through the ranks of Hamas, particularly within its military wing. He was designated a terrorist by the US in 2015 for his foundational role in the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades. In 2017, Sinwar was elected as the head of Hamas in Gaza.

Leading Gaza In Armed Struggle Against Israel

Sinwar holds the position of Number 2 in the Hamas hierarchy after Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the organization's political bureau. Operating as the de facto ruler of Gaza in Haniyeh's absence, Sinwar staunchly advocates for armed struggle against Israel and rejects any compromise formula. Renowned for his impassioned speeches, he commands unwavering loyalty from Hamas ranks and is known to be meticulous in overseeing the conduct of Hamas operatives.

2023 Israeli Attacks & Israeli Response

Israel has accused Sinwar of masterminding the recent attacks on Israeli cities. Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, the Israel Defense Forces spokesperson, categorically stated, "Yahya Sinwar is the face of evil. He is the mastermind behind this like [Osama] bin Laden was (for 9/11)." Hecht reiterated Israel's determination not to spare Sinwar and confirmed that Sinwar and his team are under their radar, emphasizing a potentially prolonged campaign.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated Israel's determination to defeat Hamas and expressed gratitude for the resilience and unity displayed by the nation. Netanyahu highlighted the nation's unity and its support for front-line warriors, portraying a strong and determined stance against the violent attacks by Hamas.

The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has taken a heavy toll, with a significant number of casualties and injuries reported from both sides, necessitating urgent humanitarian aid and peace efforts. The Israeli military has amassed armoured vehicles on the outskirts of Gaza in preparation for a ground-based assault. Israel says it is striking back at Hamas and targeting its operatives and operational centres in retaliation to the October 6 attacks that saw over 1,400 Israelis dead and hundreds kidnapped.

Over one million people in the northern Gaza Strip have been driven from their homes since Israel began its bombing campaign against the Palestinian group Hamas, the United Nations has said.