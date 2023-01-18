Who is Zubeena Zareen? First wife of Dawood Ibrahim; Know all about her

Dawood Ibrahim an Indian mafia gangster, drug kingpin, and the most wanted terrorist has married again, this time with a Pakistani Pathan woman. He is not divorced from his first wife Zubeena Zareen. The revelation came from Dawood’s nephew before the National Investigation Agency(NIA) in September last year. The NIA had registered a case against Dawood Ibrahim and his close aides in the terror funding case and had also arrested some people. The NIA was informed that Dawood Ibrahim is putting up a special team that will attack influential politicians and businessmen in the nation. In large cities, they can spread violence. Alishah Parkar, the son of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar, provided a statement to the NIA as part of their investigation into this case.

Who is Zubeena Zareen?

Zubeena Zareen is Dawood Ibrahim's first wife she was born in 1960 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Zubeen Zareen is also known as Mehjabeen Shaikh. She married Dawood Ibrahim around 1990's and they had two children. There are very few of her photographs in public sphere and most are grainy and old. Her daughter, Mahrukh Ibrahim, married Junaid Miandad (Javed Miandad’s son), and they had a child together. Mehreen, Zubeena Zareen’s second daughter, married Ayub (a Pakistani-American citizen) in 2011, and their third daughter, Maria Ibrahim, was born in 2012.

According to reports Zubeena visited her birthplace in 2017 where she saw her father, Salim Kashmiri, for the first time. However, there is still no information accessible on her mother and brothers, and sisters. She went to a government-run institution to study.

Where does Dawood Ibrahim currently live?

Dawood Ibrahim currently lives in Karachi, Pakistan. In 2020 Pakistan listed three addresses in Karachi for Dawood Ibrahim in a government document. "White House, Near Saudi Mosque, Clifton" in Karachi, Pakistan; in addition to "House Nu 37 – 30th Street – defence, Housing Authority, Karachi" and "Palatial bungalow in the hilly area of Noorabad in Karachi". Now accroding to Dawood's nephew he is living behind Abdullah Ghazi Baba Dargah in Defense Colony, Karachi, Pakistan.