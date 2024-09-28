Who Was Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah Chief Trusted By Iran For Decades?

Lebanon's militant group Hezbollah has confirmed that its chief and one of the founders Hassan Nasrallah has been killed in a strike carried out by Israeli Defence Forces. The attack took place yesterday in Beirut. The development came after Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched precision strikes targeting Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah’s headquarters in Beirut on Friday.

Who Was Hassan Nasrallah?

According to reports, Hassan Nasrallah was born August 31, 1960 in Beirut. He rose to prominence in 1992, taking over leadership of Hezbollah after his predecessor, Abbas al-Musawi, was killed by an Israeli missile strike. Nasrallah was known for his populist radical views which have helped him maintain a strong support base among Lebanon's Shiite population. Under his leadership, Hezbollah has grown into a formidable militant organisation.

Nasrallah was a key player in regional conflicts, especially in aligning Hezbollah with Iran's foreign policy interests. His role in Hezbollah's confrontation with Israel, particularly in the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war, further cemented his image as a regional strongman.

Hezbollah, a militant group based in Lebanon, was formed with the assistance of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The IRGC arrived in Lebanon in the early 1980s to bolster local resistance against Israeli forces, playing a key role in Hezbollah’s founding and providing ongoing financial and military support.

Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s current leader, suffered personal tragedy in 1997 when his eldest son, Hadi, was killed in combat against Israeli forces. Recently, reports surfaced alleging that his daughter, Zainab Nasrallah, may have been killed in an Israeli airstrike on September 27, targeting Hezbollah positions in Beirut. However, this claim remains unverified.