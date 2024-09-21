Who Was Ibrahim Aqil? Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces Chief Wanted For 1983 Beirut Bombing

Israel-Hezbollah War: In a targeted airstrike on Friday, the Israeli military killed Ibrahim Aqil, a top military commander of Hezbollah, in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon. Hezbollah confirmed the death of Aqil, who had long been considered a major adversary by the United States. The U.S. had placed a $7 million bounty on Aqil for information leading to his capture, marking him as one of the country's most wanted enemies. Aqil’s military role within Hezbollah had made him a significant threat, earning him the reputation of being a 'headache' for U.S. interests in the region.

Who Was Ibrahim Aqil?

Ibrahim Aqil, a Hezbollah commander targeted in the strike, had a $7 million reward on his head for his involvement in the 1983 Beirut truck bombings, which killed more than 300 people at the U.S. embassy and Marine barracks.

According to an Al Jazeera report, Ibrahim Aqil joined Hezbollah in the 1980s and played a key role in the group’s attacks beyond Lebanon. Despite being a prominent figure among senior military officials, Aqil rarely made public appearances or statements. U.S. officials noted that Aqil, also known as Tahseen, was part of Hezbollah’s top military leadership.

Aqil’s Role In 1983 Beirut Bombing

Ibrahim Aqil was a wanted figure in the United States for his involvement in the 1983 bombings of the U.S. embassy in Beirut, which resulted in the deaths of 63 people, and the attack on the U.S. Marine Corps barracks, which killed 241 American personnel. The Islamic Jihad organization, a cell of Hezbollah, claimed responsibility for these attacks, with Aqil serving as a senior member.

US officials also noted that Aqil had orchestrated the capture of American and German hostages in the 1980s. The Radwan Force, to which Aqil belonged, is at the forefront of Hezbollah’s cross-border battles with Israel. According to Israeli newspaper Haaretz, Aqil had been injured during Tuesday's pager explosions and was discharged from the hospital on Friday. However, a Hezbollah official confirmed that Aqil was present when the building was targeted in the Dahia district. The official was not authorized to provide information to the media.