Who was Shamsud Din Jabbar? US Army Veteran Behind New Orleans Attack During New Year Celebrations

New Orleans Attack: New Orleans rang in the new year with a tragedy after a man “hell-bent on carnage” unleashed terror, driving a vehicle flying an ISIS flag into a crowd celebrating the dawn of the New Year, claiming the lives of 15 people and leaving dozens injured.

The suspect in the early morning New Year attack was identified as Shamsud Din Jabbar. The preliminary details, as shared by the FBI, have named Jabbar responsible for the attack. According to officials, the 42-year-old man was “hellbent” on killing as many people as possible.

Authorities are now investigating potential ties between the suspect, a 42-year-old Army veteran from Texas, and the Islamic State terrorist group.

The suspect drove a pickup truck and plowed his vehicle through a crowd of people welcoming the New Year on Bourbon Street in New Orleans at 3:15 am. Amid the investigation, authorities have also found at least one explosive device in the area.

Who was Shamsud Din Jabbar?

Born and raised in Texas, Jabbar was a 42-year-old American citizen. He formerly served in the US Army. According to the preliminary identification reports, like several others, he was allegedly killed in the New Year’s Day horror slaughter, as per a Hindustan Times report.

The suspect was gunned down in a firefight with police. he opened fire, resulting in two officers being wounded during the attack.

According to eyewitnesses, Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar was walking out of the truck, which he crashed into revellers wearing full body armour. He is also believed to have been in possession of an assault rifle, as per the HT report.

A black ISIS flag was found on the back of the truck he was driving, further fuelling doubts about the incident's terror links. Details of the New Orleans attack suspect’s background and other information are still being probed into.

What Do Officials Say?

In an official statement, New Orleans Coroner Dwight McKenna said, "As of now, 15 people are deceased. It will take several days to perform all autopsies. Once we complete the autopsies and talk with the next of kin, we will release the identifications of the victims," as quoted by news agency ANI.

In the statement, McKenna informed that the New Orleans Police Department is closely working with the FBI and Homeland Security in investigating this attack.