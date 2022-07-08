Who was Shinzo Abe? A look at Japan ex-PM's journey

The whole world witnessed an adventurous event! Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe was shot while giving a speech. He was admitted to the hospital in critical condition, but did not recover. The whole world is in mourning over this deadly attack in Japan's city of Nara. Meanwhile, the whole world, including India, has expressed condolences over the death. A day of mourning has already been declared in India. But, do you know, who Shinzo Abe actually was?

Shinzo Abe - personal life

Shinzo Abe was born in Japan. He was the only prime minister who was born after World War II. Abe was born on September 21, 1954 in Tokyo. He was a member of an influential political family in Japan. As a result, he grew up in politics from an early age. His father and grandfather were one of the most popular political leaders in Japan. Even his uncle once sat in the Prime Minister's chair in Japan. Shinzo Abe finished his schooling from Niosaka. Shinzo Abe then moved to the United States for further studies. Abe is reported to have graduated from the University of Southern California.



Shinzo Abe's time at Kibe Steel Plant

Shinzo Abe worked at the Kibe Steel Plant before entering politics. Abe worked there for two years. After graduating from America, he returned to the country and started working in a steel plant. But after two years, the former prime minister of the country gradually began to enter politics. He started walking in the path of his father and uncle.

Shinzo Abe's entry to politics

Shinzo Abe's father died in 1993. And, then for the first time, he set foot in the country's elections. And, for the first time, he got a huge vote by standing in the polls. Shinzo Abe's popularity began to grow.

Shinzo Abe's appointment as Japan Prime Minister

In 2008, Shinzo Abe, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, was elected the Prime Minister of Japan. Abe started working as the Prime Minister at the age of 52. Abe has the record of working as the youngest Prime Minister. Not only that, Abe has served as the longest serving Prime Minister of Japan.

Shinzo Abe's contribution as Japan Prime Minister

At one point, Japan's economy suffered a major setback. But under Shinzo Abe, Japan's economy turned around once again. Not only that, Abe could have shown the courage to speak eye to eye with multiple countries, including North Korea.

Abe, 67, was a brave leader. He served as Japan's prime minister for seven consecutive years and six months.