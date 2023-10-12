Why Israel May Order A 'Ground Assault' On Hamas In Gaza And What Are The Risks Involved?

TEL AVIV: As the conflict between Israel and Hamas enters its sixth day, speculations are rife regarding a possible Israeli ground assault on the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's forces have intensified their assault, signalling preparations for a full-scale siege and a potential ground invasion.

Preparation For Ground Attack

Israeli top commanders, expressing their resolve to deal a significant blow to Hamas, have mentioned the possibility of a ground maneuver. Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, an Israeli military spokesman, affirmed that forces are making preparations, awaiting a decision from the political leadership. A ground offensive in Gaza, the first since the 2014 war, would likely bring even higher casualties on both sides in brutal house-to-house fighting.

No Humanitarian Break Until All Hostages Freed: Israel

In response to the Red Cross's plea for humanitarian assistance, Israel has said that there will be no break to the siege until the release of all hostages. Israel's Energy Minister Israel Katz said there would be no exception to the siege without freedom for Israeli hostages. "Humanitarian aid to Gaza? No electrical switch will be lifted, no water hydrant will be opened and no fuel truck will enter until the Israeli hostages are returned home. Humanitarian for humanitarian. And nobody should preach our morals," Katz posted on social media platform X.

The situation in Gaza is dire, with fleeing Palestinians seeking safety amidst airstrikes, and essential supplies in short supply. News agency Reuters cited Gaza authorities saying more than 1,200 people have been killed and more than 5,000 people have been wounded in the bombing. The sole electric power station has been switched off and hospitals are running out of fuel for emergency generators.

"The human misery caused by this escalation is abhorrent, and I implore the sides to reduce the suffering of civilians," Fabrizio Carboni, regional director of the International Committee of the Red Cross, said in a statement on Thursday. "As Gaza loses power, hospitals lose power, putting newborns in incubators and elderly patients on oxygen at risk. Kidney dialysis stops, and X-rays can’t be taken. Without electricity, hospitals risk turning into morgues."

International Support To Israel

The US has expressed steadfast support for Israel's response, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken visiting Tel Aviv for discussions. The international community closely watches this conflict, wary of its potential to escalate and affect regional stability.

Challenges Of Ground Invasion

Experts highlight the complexities of a ground invasion, given Gaza's dense population, intricate underground tunnels, and the risks it poses to civilians and hostages. Street-to-street fighting could lead to substantial casualties and complicate exit strategies.

What Makes Ground Invasion Inevitable?

The limitations of aerial warfare in dealing with Gaza's underground infrastructure and the need to effectively neutralize threats make a ground invasion seem increasingly inevitable.

Safety Of Hostages

The presence of hostages taken during Hamas's raid adds a chilling dimension to the situation. During Saturday's raid, the group took scores of Israeli and foreign prisoners, from toddlers to elderly women. Hamas has said it's prepared to kill a hostage each time Israel strikes civilian homes in Gaza without warning.

Risk Of Full-Scale Regional War In Middle East

Any military action could endanger their lives. Additionally, there is a risk of regional escalation and broader conflict involving neighbouring states.

Iran's Potential Involvement

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has voiced concern, warning of dire consequences for Israel's actions. "The massacre and mass killing of the people of Gaza will bring a greater calamity" on Israel, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said at a ceremony on Tuesday. US generals have warned Iran not to get involved and sent a carrier strike group to the region to deter Tehran. All this raises the spectre of potential involvement by Iran, further complicating the situation.

What Would Follow Post-Invasion?

A critical concern is the aftermath of a ground invasion. Past experiences highlight the challenges of establishing a lasting political solution following military actions in Gaza, emphasizing the need for careful planning and diplomacy. In this tense situation, the world anxiously waits to see the developments and hopes for a resolution that prioritizes peace, stability, and the protection of civilian lives.