Why Video Of Nikkah Of A Karachi Girl Is Gaining Attention For All Wrong Reasons

According to Karachi police authorities, Asma declared herself to be 19 years old in the marriage certificate issued in Rahim Yar Khan. However, Asma's mother contends that her daughter's actual age ranges between 14 and 15 years old.

Apr 24, 2024
  • According to the Nikkah Khawan (Qazi), the girl willingly consented to the marriage, despite lacking a national identity card (NIC) or B-form
  • The case took a surprising turn with reports emerging of Asma's purported 'forced marriage' in Rahim Yar Khan
  • As per reports, the girl's mother revealed that the man allegedly responsible for luring her daughter into marriage prohibits direct communication between them
Why Video Of Nikkah Of A Karachi Girl Is Gaining Attention For All Wrong Reasons Image by Freepik (representational purposes)

A recently emerged video sheds light on the case of Asma, a young girl from Karachi who went missing only to reappear in Rahim Yar Khan, purportedly signing a marriage contract, ARY News reported. In the video obtained by ARY News, Asma, an eighth-grade student hailing from Karachi's Abbas Town, can be seen signing the marriage contract in what appears to be a simple ceremony.

According to the Nikkah Khawan (Qazi), the girl willingly consented to the marriage, despite lacking a national identity card (NIC) or B-form. He stated that Asma claimed to be 19 years old and asserted that she was entering into the marriage of her own free will, as reported by ARY News. The Nikkah Khawan further mentioned, "I suggested the girl return to her home. She accused her mother of attempting to marry her off to an older man." He clarified that he had no further contact with either the girl or her husband following the Nikkah ceremony.

The marriage was solemnised at the Nikkah Khawan's residence, with the girl affirming she was 19 years old. Notably, the ID card number of the girl was left unfilled on the Nikkah Nama. Meanwhile, in Karachi, authorities have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged 'forced' marriage, following a case of abduction filed at the Sachal Police Station.

The case took a surprising turn with reports emerging of Asma's purported 'forced marriage' in Rahim Yar Khan. According to Karachi police authorities, Asma declared herself to be 19 years old in the marriage certificate issued in Rahim Yar Khan. However, Asma's mother contends that her daughter's actual age ranges between 14 and 15 years old.

The mother revealed that the man allegedly responsible for luring her daughter into marriage prohibits any direct communication between them, neither in person nor over the phone, ARY News reported.

