NASA’s latest space mission, intended as a routine endeavor, has devolved into a crisis. Astronauts Sunita Williams and Wilmore, who arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on June 5, 2024, were initially scheduled to return to the Earth by June 13. However, 77 days later, the astronauts remain stranded, far exceeding the mission’s expected duration.

The Boeing Starliner capsule, used for their transport, has become a focal point of concern. Despite NASA's assurances of the crew's safety, there has been a lack of clarity regarding their return timeline. This uncertainty has led to mounting frustration and worry, particularly as Sunita Williams reports vision problems attributed to prolonged space exposure.

Former U.S. Military Space Systems Commander Rudy Rodolff has raised alarming issues regarding the mission’s safety. Rodolff highlights two critical risks:

Capsule Angle: The capsule must maintain a precise angle to avoid drifting further into space. An incorrect angle could cause the astronauts to become stranded again.

Heat Shield Failure: A misaligned capsule might lead to a failure of the heat shield, potentially resulting in severe overheating and catastrophic consequences.

NASA's communication has been consistent in reassuring the public with statements like “All is Well,” but the lack of a specific return date has heightened concerns. Currently, there are two primary solutions being considered: