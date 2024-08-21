Will Astronaut Sunita Williams Return to Earth Before It's Too Late? DNA Decodes
NASA’s latest space mission, intended as a routine endeavor, has devolved into a crisis. Astronauts Sunita Williams and Wilmore, who arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on June 5, 2024, were initially scheduled to return to the Earth by June 13. However, 77 days later, the astronauts remain stranded, far exceeding the mission’s expected duration.
The Boeing Starliner capsule, used for their transport, has become a focal point of concern. Despite NASA's assurances of the crew's safety, there has been a lack of clarity regarding their return timeline. This uncertainty has led to mounting frustration and worry, particularly as Sunita Williams reports vision problems attributed to prolonged space exposure.
Former U.S. Military Space Systems Commander Rudy Rodolff has raised alarming issues regarding the mission’s safety. Rodolff highlights two critical risks:
Capsule Angle: The capsule must maintain a precise angle to avoid drifting further into space. An incorrect angle could cause the astronauts to become stranded again.
Heat Shield Failure: A misaligned capsule might lead to a failure of the heat shield, potentially resulting in severe overheating and catastrophic consequences.
In today’s episode of DNA, Zee news analyses the situation of the stranded astronauts in the space.
NASA's communication has been consistent in reassuring the public with statements like “All is Well,” but the lack of a specific return date has heightened concerns. Currently, there are two primary solutions being considered:
SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Capsule: NASA might utilize SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule, scheduled for a September 2024 launch, to return the astronauts. This option would extend the astronauts’ stay until February 2025.
Russian Soyuz Spacecraft: Another possibility is seeking assistance from Russia, which could potentially send a Soyuz spacecraft to rescue the astronauts. However, this option is deemed less likely given geopolitical and logistical challenges.
