New Delhi: Pakistan is reeling from a major political crisis amid the no-confidence motion against elected Prime Minister Imran Khan, who after nearly escaping the trust vote last week, will face the music on Saturday following a Supreme Court verdict.

The neighbouring country’s history has been filled with political tussles and power struggles. From military coups to PM assassinations and dethroning due to legal transgressions, Pakistan has seen it all.

However, what the nation has not witnessed, so far, is the impeachment of an elected prime minister following a no-confidence motion. Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s Imran Khan will be the first leader to be ousted following a no-trust vote.

If this happens, Imran Khan will be the first Pak PM to lose a no-confidence motion

In the past, a no-confidence motion has been introduced against two Pakistan Prime Ministers- Benazir Bhutto and Shaukat Aziz but both the leaders comfortably won the vote in the assembly.

Bhutto won the vote in 1989 with 125 votes while Aziz escaped the no-trust vote and managed to keep his government with 201 votes.

So, if Imran Khan loses, of which there are high chances due to lack of support, he will be the first prime minister to be ousted following a no-confidence motion.

Notably, the joint opposition has managed to secure a comfortable majority against the former cricketer-turned-politician.

Khan’s situation seems difficult given that three of the four allies, that is, MQM-P, PML-Q and BAP have stated their support for the Opposition`s no-confidence motion and said that they will vote accordingly.

No Pakistan PM could complete a full 5-year term ever

As appalling as it may sound, no Pakistan Prime Minister could ever complete the full five-year term ever in history so far. This caused many to believe that the throne of Pakistan is somewhat jinxed.

No-confidence motion against Imran Khan

The no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was introduced jointly by the opposition, which is likely to secure a majority.

The leader nearly escaped the no-trust vote last week after Pak Assembly Deputy Speaker quashed the motion and dissolved the parliament on the advice of Imran Khan.

The matter was then taken up by the Supreme Court of Pakistan which ruled against the deputy speakers' move and ordered that the vote be carried out. Imran Khan will now finally face the no-confidence motion on Thursday.

