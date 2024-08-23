Will Sheikh Hasina Meet Same Fate As Saddam Hussein? DNA Explains

In Bangladesh, the government appears to be under the control of hardliners, and their role models now seem to be ruling the country. Zakir Naik, with his extremist ideology, is one of them, and it appears that the hardline government of Bangladesh, inspired by his views, has now turned against Sheikh Hasina.

Will Sheikh Hasina face the same fate as Saddam Hussein in Bangladesh? Could the interim government in Bangladesh prosecute Sheikh Hasina for genocide? Is there a possibility that Sheikh Hasina could be sentenced to death like Saddam Hussein? These are not hypothetical questions, as the increasing number of cases being filed against Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh seem to suggest such a scenario. In today's episode of DNA, Zee News explains these questions

Watch Full Episode Here



In the last ten days alone, 49 FIRs have been filed against Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh. On Thursday alone, seven cases were registered against her. Out of the 49 cases filed against Sheikh Hasina, 40 are related to murder, seven are for crimes against humanity and genocide, one for kidnapping, and one for an attack on a BNP rally.

The purpose behind these murder cases being filed against Sheikh Hasina appears to be to secure a conviction similar to Saddam Hussein's. Saddam Hussein was also tried for crimes against humanity and genocide, and similar charges have been filed against Sheikh Hasina.

In Iraq, Saddam Hussein was sentenced to death for his involvement in the 1982 massacre. Sheikh Hasina is also facing a case related to the massacre of 27 people during a protest in 2013. So far, four cases have been registered against Sheikh Hasina in the International Crime Tribunal. Three of these cases are related to the violence and deaths during student protests, which seem to be part of a plan by the interim government to secure a conviction against her.

To prosecute and sentence Sheikh Hasina, it is essential to bring her back to Bangladesh from India. The interim government of Bangladesh has already started efforts to do so, and Sheikh Hasina has now been declared a fugitive in Bangladesh.

The interim government of Bangladesh has cancelled Sheikh Hasina's diplomatic passport, stating that since she holds no official position, she is not entitled to a diplomatic passport. According to Indian visa rules, Sheikh Hasina can stay in India for only 45 days with a diplomatic passport. However, due to the cancellation of her diplomatic passport, she may have to return to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh's government could soon request the Indian government for Sheikh Hasina's extradition. Sheikh Hasina has been in India for 18 days. The question now is whether she will be forced to return to Bangladesh. In 2013, Bangladesh and India signed an extradition treaty, which states that if a crime is politically motivated, extradition can be denied. However, extradition cannot be refused for crimes like murder, kidnapping, bomb blasts, and terrorism.

In the last two weeks, serious crimes like murder, genocide, and kidnapping have been registered against Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh, making it difficult for India to dismiss these as political. The extradition treaty also includes a provision that Bangladesh does not need to present evidence related to the charges against Sheikh Hasina when requesting extradition. An extradition request can be made based solely on the arrest warrants issued by Bangladeshi courts against Sheikh Hasina.

In a twist of fate, the same extradition treaty Sheikh Hasina once used to bring back fugitives to Bangladesh may now increase her difficulties. This situation could also escalate tensions between the interim government of Bangladesh and the Indian government. Bangladesh's interim government might soon request Sheikh Hasina's extradition, based solely on the arrest warrants issued against her.

This issue could further strain relations between the interim government of Bangladesh and the Indian government.