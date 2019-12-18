हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bangladesh citizens

Will take back any Bangladeshi citizen if India can prove it: Sheikh Hasina's advisor Gowher Rizvi

Bangladesh is ready to take back its citizen staying in India illegally but New Delhi will have to furnish proof on the matter first asserted Gowher Rizvi, the international affairs advisor to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday Rizvi said that Bangladesh is a secular and a plural society, adding that it doesn't differentiate on its citizens on the basis of religion.

Will take back any Bangladeshi citizen if India can prove it: Sheikh Hasina&#039;s advisor Gowher Rizvi

Bangladesh is ready to take back its citizen staying in India illegally but New Delhi will have to furnish proof on the matter first asserted Gowher Rizvi, the international affairs advisor to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday Rizvi said that Bangladesh is a secular and a plural society, adding that it doesn't differentiate on its citizens on the basis of religion.

"It has been our stated policy. We will take back any Bangladeshi citizen staying in India illegally. But India has to prove that. Bangladesh is a secular, plural society and does not differentiate on its citizens on the basis of religion," stated Rizvi.

Tags:
Bangladesh citizensBangladeshi citizensSheikh HasinaGowher Rizvi
Next
Story

Nepal proposes changes to its permit process for climbers on Mount Everest

Must Watch

PT2M52S

Jamia Millia violence was well-planned conspiracy, who is responsible?