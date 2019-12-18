Will take back any Bangladeshi citizen if India can prove it: Sheikh Hasina's advisor Gowher Rizvi

Bangladesh is ready to take back its citizen staying in India illegally but New Delhi will have to furnish proof on the matter first asserted Gowher Rizvi, the international affairs advisor to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday Rizvi said that Bangladesh is a secular and a plural society, adding that it doesn't differentiate on its citizens on the basis of religion.

