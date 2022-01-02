हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chicago

Winter storm hits US' Chicago: National Weather Service

A winter storm warning was issued shortly after 11:00 am Saturday and remains in effect until 6:00 am Sunday for portions of Northwest Indiana and Northeast Illinois. 

Winter storm hits US&#039; Chicago: National Weather Service
Representational Image

Chicago: A winter storm system hit Chicago on Saturday, with snow accumulations expected to reach four to seven inches and wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. 

A winter storm warning was issued shortly after 11:00 am Saturday and remains in effect until 6:00 am Sunday for portions of Northwest Indiana and Northeast Illinois. 

A hazardous weather outlook was also issued for portions of North Central Illinois, Northeast Illinois and Northwest Indiana, cautioning of ice and slippery roadways, the Chicago Tribune reported on Saturday.

In Chicago and surrounding areas, the storm began as rain in the south of the city before it changed to wet heavy snow that was expected to fall through midnight Sunday.

Chicago Department of Street and Sanitation deployed more than 200 salt trucks Saturday to sweep the roads.

Weather officials said heavy snow would hit large sections of the nation possibly in the Central Plains, Mid-Mississippi Valley and the Lower Great Lakes.

Arctic air would move into the region after the storm, when temperatures may plunge into subzero and the wind chills below zero, weather officials said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ChicagoWinter stormNational Weather ServiceUnited States
Next
Story

Omicron threat: England reports 162,572 new COVID-19 cases in yet another record

Must Watch

PT5M22S

DNA: Non-Stop News: January 1, 2022 | Sudhir Chaudhary | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News