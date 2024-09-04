With Eyes On Semiconductor, PM Modi Arrives In Singapore; Strategic Ties, Bilateral Cooperation In Focus

PM Modi Singapore Visit: Following the conclusion of his visit to Brunei, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Singapore to 'deepen strategic partnership' between India and Singapore. He arrived in the Southeast Asian country at the invitation of his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong in the second leg of his two-nation visit. This is PM Modi's fifth official trip to Singapore. His last visit to Singapore was in 2018.

During the visit, the Prime Minister is slated to connect with three generations of Singapore's leadership, officials in New Delhi said. He will receive an official welcome at the Parliament House on Thursday and call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

After arriving in Singapore, PM Modi took to X and said, "Landed in Singapore. Looking forward to the various meetings aimed at boosting the India-Singapore friendship. India’s reforms and the talent of our Yuva Shakti makes our nation an ideal investment destination. We also look forward to closer cultural ties."

Landed in Singapore. Looking forward to the various meetings aimed at boosting the India-Singapore friendship. India’s reforms and the talent of our Yuva Shakti makes our nation an ideal investment destination. We also look forward to closer cultural ties. pic.twitter.com/SG2IttCKEg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2024

During his visit, PM Modi is accompanied by Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other government officials.

In a statement ahead of his departure, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “The leaders will review the progress of the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest”.

PM Modi To Meet Senior Singapore Ministers

PM Modi would call on Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong. During the visit, he will also meet with Singaporean business leaders and interact with those in the country's semiconductor ecosystem.

Speaking about Modi's Singapore trip, officials said that this visit will build synergies in the semiconductor ecosystems of the two countries and PMs of both the countries will visit a semiconductor manufacturing facility.

They said MoUs will be signed for cooperation in manpower skilling in the semiconductor sector. From skilling centres to training and recruitment by Singapore firms, this will help India's youth with better skills and opportunities, officials further stated.

(With PTI Inputs)