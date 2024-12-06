The New York Police Department has released new photos of the man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare insurance chief Brian Thompson on early Wednesday outside a Manhattan hotel. The search for the killer entered its second day. The man can be seen wearing a hooded jacket and a mask that covered most of his face.

The masked gunman who stalked and killed the head of one of the largest US health insures had the words ‘deny,’ ‘defend,’ and ‘depose’ printed on his ammunition. Written with permanent marker, these words reflect a phrase often used by critics of the industry, according to two law enforcement officials cited by PTI.

How The Killer Stalked UnitedHealthcare’s CEO

Brian Thompson was shot and killed during a dawn ambush as he walked from his midtown hotel to a nearby Hilton for a company investor conference. The location was close to popular landmarks like Radio City Music Hall and Rockefeller Center.

Security cameras captured the shooter’s movements before and after the attack. The gunman fled on a bicycle and was last seen heading toward Central Park. The killer approached Thompson from behind, levelled his gun and fired several shots before fleeing from the scene.

New York City police believe the killing was a targeted attack, although the motive remains unclear. The marking on the shooter’s ammunition has added another layer to the investigation. ‘Deny, defend, and depose’ - These phrases echo the common criticism of insurers like UnitedHealthcare for delaying or denying claims.

A tip suggested the shooter might have stayed at a hostel, leading police to search two establishments on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. One of the public photos of the suspect was taken in the lobby of a hostel.

Investigators found multiple 9 mm shell casings outside the Hilton, along with a cellphone in an alley where the shooter fled. Items from Starbucks, including a water bottle and protein bar wrapper, were also recovered from a nearby trash can. The city’s crime lab is testing them for DNA and fingerprints.

Who Was Brian Thompson

50-year-old Thompson, a father of two from a Minneapolis suburb, had worked at UnitedHealthcare since 2004. He had been CEO for over three years.

His wife, Paulette, told NBC News that Thompson had mentioned receiving threats. She didn’t have specifics but suggested they might be related to insurance issues.

UnitedHealthcare, based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, covers over 49 million Americans. The company earned more than $281 billion in revenue last year. It is the largest provider of Medicare Advantage plans in the US and manages health insurance for employers and government-funded Medicaid programs.

