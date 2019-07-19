close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Won't let Imran Khan become Pakistan's Adolf Hitler, says PML-N leader over Abbasi's arrest

After former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was arrested on corruption charges, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal attacked Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying the party will never allow the leader to become Pakistan's 'Adolf Hitler'.

Won&#039;t let Imran Khan become Pakistan&#039;s Adolf Hitler, says PML-N leader over Abbasi&#039;s arrest
ANI Photo

Islamabad: After former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was arrested on corruption charges, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal attacked Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying the party will never allow the cricketer-turned-politician to become Pakistan's 'Adolf Hitler', referring to the German dictator.

"Is every civilian a terrorist here? We can sacrifice our lives, but we will not deviate from the path of exposing this government for what it is," The Express Tribune quoted Iqbal, the country`s former interior minister, as saying.

Echoing similar sentiments, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto targetted the Khan's "selected government", alleging of conducting a "witch hunt" against the elected lawmakers.

Live TV

Demanding Abbasi`s release, Bilawal said that "selective accountability by the selected government" will never be accepted despite using "illegal and unconstitutional tools" against the Opposition.

Abbasi was arrested in connection with the liquefied natural gas (LNG) scam, where he and others are accused of illegally awarding LNG terminal contracts for a period of 15 years to a company of their liking in violation of defined rules, incurring losses to the state exchequer.

He was nabbed on his way to Lahore for a press conference, becoming the country`s third high-profile politician to be arrested after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Last year, NAB had launched an investigation against Abbasi and Sharif over the alleged misuse of authority. Abbasi served as the prime minister from August 2017 to May 2018, following the disqualification of Sharif from office by the Pakistan Supreme Court over the Panama Papers scandal. He also served as the petroleum and natural resources minister in the Sharif government.
 

Tags:
PakistanImran KhanPML-NShahid Khaqan AbbasiAdolf Hitler
Next
Story

Location of US, NATO secret nuclear weapons bases in Europe revealed, 150 bombs aimed towards Russia

Must Watch

PT34M39S

Another Air Strike on Pakistan?