World Freedom Day 2022: The historical significance of this day

World Freedom Day 2022: Germany was divided into East and West Germany following the end of World War II. The United States, France, and the United Kingdom took control of West Germany, while the Soviet Union took control of East Germany. Berlin joined Soviet-controlled Germany in 1949, the same year that East Germany attained independence.

To block migrants from crossing from East Berlin to West Berlin and the rest of Western Europe, 'A WALL' was built. An estimated 5,000 individuals are thought to have crossed the Berlin Wall between 1961 and 1989. In the process, about 100 people were killed.

World Freedom Day 2022: Date

The breaking of the great Berlin wall brought about freedom day which is celebrated worldwide on November 9 every year since 2001.

World Freedom Day 2022: History

Economic conditions were prosperous in capitalist West Germany. In East Germany under communist rule, the opposite occurred. Many Germans defected to West Germany to escape the harsh conditions of communist rule. East Germany had lost a large portion of its population by the late 1960s, including the majority of its labour force.

Nearly 3 million individuals fled East Germany between 1949 and 1961. In a desperate effort to seize control of West Germany, including West Berlin, the Soviet Union threatened to deploy nuclear weapons.

Soldiers constructed concrete towers and barbed wire between East and West Berlin on August 12–13, 1961. In the dead of night, this action was carried out. The next morning, when Berlin citizens woke, they were unable to travel to the opposite side of the city.

Berliners were unable to go over, regardless of whether they had a job or a family on the opposite side. For decades, they were confined to their side of Berlin. A sturdier wall was constructed a few days later by soldiers.

The 'Berlin Wall' became a symbol of the Cold War.

World Freedom Day 2022: Significance

President Ronald Reagan visited Berlin in June 1982 and addressed the wall issue, the arms race, and the Cold War. He returned to the Berlin Wall in 1987 and delivered his now-renowned speech, "Tear down this wall!"

Thousands of Berliners rushed on the wall on November 9th, 1989, after realising the borders were open. With chisels and hammers, they started to break down the wall. The wall collapsed in sections. Germany became whole as one nation on October 3, 1990, combining East and West Germany.

The freedom of people is still in danger everywhere. Many want to rule over entire populations. These dictators continue to exist, whether as a result of political, social, or violent pressures.

This day acknowledges the need to keep working toward universal freedom and peace.