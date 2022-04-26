World Intellectual Property Day 2022: Know date, theme, history and importance

World Intellectual Property Day 2022: Every year, on April 26, people throughout the world celebrate World Intellectual Property Day. The purpose of the day is to create public awareness about the importance of intellectual property rights, including patents, copyright, trademarks, and designs. Societies all across the world employ intellectual property (IP) rights to foster innovation and creativity.

This year World IP Day puts innovation and supports the efforts to create a green future. It is a need to care for our earth our home. Initiated by the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO), it aims to enhance innovation and creativity through IP. It is also known as World IP Day.

To put it another way, IP offices, innovators, and businesses of all sizes get together on World Intellectual Property Day to exchange ideas on new technologies that will shape the world and enhance people's lives.

Happy World Intellectual Property Day! Today we celebrate the creativity, curiosity and energy of young inventors, creators and entrepreneurs who are innovating for a better future. Spread the word and join in: https://t.co/FwUtbDTSUP#WorldIPDay pic.twitter.com/nMTSPDdh4U — World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) (@WIPO) April 25, 2022

There will be a focus on "IP and Youth: Innovating for a Better Future" during this year's World Intellectual Property Day. Young people's inventiveness and originality are celebrated. Young people's aspirations may be aided by protecting their intellectual property (IP) rights, which can help them realise their visions, earn money, create employment, and have a beneficial influence on the world.

More sustainable agricultural and natural resource management systems and cleaner alternatives to fossil-fuel-based technology will be highlighted as part of the campaign, which will also examine how innovation, development and spread of eco-friendly technologies can help to combat the climate issue.

WIPO Director General Francis Gurry's message for World IP Day: "Together we can innovate for a greener, brighter and more sustainable future."

In 2019, the spotlight was on the world of sports. An examination of intellectual property (IP) rights as a means of encouraging and protecting innovation, creativity, and sport's global popularity are presented. The financial model for all athletic events throughout the globe will be strengthened as a result. The global sports ecosystem and all of the economic partnerships that make sports possible and enable us to tune in to athletic events are built around intellectual property rights (IP).

It's a chance for IP offices, inventors, and businesses to meet and talk about how IP helps ideas grow, which shapes our world and improves our quality of life. Sporting goods are now a multi-billion-dollar business. For one thing, it's a great way to get money, since it employs millions. The value of sports may be protected by establishing commercial relationships based on intellectual property rights.

History: World Intellectual Property Day

WIPO, an organisation of the United Nations, is dedicated to creating an international intellectual property (IP) system in which all stakeholders may participate.

This helps young innovators, creators, and entrepreneurs to utilise the intellectual property (IP) to accomplish their objectives, generate revenue, create employment, and handle local and global concerns by promoting community and national development via the use of the intellectual property (IP).

As a result of the 1970 implementation of the WIPO Convention, member nations of the organisation proclaimed April 26th, 2000, as World Intellectual Property Day.

How is World Intellectual Property Day acknowledged?

Every year, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) collaborates with a variety of government agencies, NGOs, and community organisations, as well as individuals, to promote World Intellectual Property Day.

Hold concerts or other public events centred on the World Intellectual Property Day subject.

Essay contests for young people on the topic of World Intellectual Property Day.

Several colleges provide seminars or free talks to raise awareness about intellectual property and its advantages.

On World Intellectual Property Day, numerous exhibits in museums, art galleries, schools, and other educational institutions are held to demonstrate the relationship between innovation and intellectual property.

Some local intellectual and copyright offices may be open on April 26 to celebrate World Intellectual Property Day. However, because of COVID-19, WIPO will not be holding any events this year.

Thus, on 26 April each year, World Intellectual Property Day is commemorated to raise awareness of the importance of intellectual property rights (patents, trademarks, industrial designs, copyright) in promoting innovation and creativity.

