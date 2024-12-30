World Leaders Extend Condolences After Tragic Plane Crash In South Korea

World leaders have expressed condolences and solidarity with South Korea after the tragic airplane crash in Muan claimed over 170 lives.

In a statement released by the White House, US President Joe Biden expressed his grief over the accident and pledged support to South Korea.

"Jill and I are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life that occurred as a result of the Jeju Airlines accident in Muan, Republic of Korea. As close allies, the American people share deep bonds of friendship with the South Korean people, and our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by this tragedy. The United States stands ready to provide any necessary assistance," the White House statement read.

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru extended his sympathies to the bereaved families on behalf of the government and people of Japan. "I am deeply saddened by the loss of many precious lives due to the airplane accident that occurred in the ROK. On behalf of the Government and the people of Japan, I wish to express my sincere condolences for the loss of life and send my deepest sympathies to the bereaved families. My thoughts go out to all those who were injured, and I sincerely hope they will make a swift recovery," the statement from the Office of the Prime Minister of Japan stated.

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, also expressed deep sorrow over the airplane crash.

Additionally, David Lammy, the United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs, and Penny Wong, Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs, offered their condolences on the tragic accident.

Earlier, the South Korean authorities confirmed that 179 people were killed and two people were rescued out of 181 aboard following a plane crash in South Korea's Muan region, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning when a Jeju Air passenger jet, carrying 175 passengers and six crew members, belly-landed and exploded at Muan International Airport, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

The aircraft veered off the runway while landing, with its landing gear not deployed, skidding across the ground, hitting a concrete wall, and bursting into flames.

South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok, also declared Muan County a special disaster zone and visited the crash site to direct search operations.

Jeju Air CEO Kim E-bae further issued an apology and expressed condolences to the victims' families, taking full responsibility for the incident. The airline has promised full support for the surviving families, including financial assistance, citing its USD 1 billion insurance plan.

"Regardless of the cause, I take full responsibility as the CEO," Kim said.