World Population reaches 8 billion; know who is the 'symbolic' 8 billionth baby

Manila: The world welcomed the symbolic '8 billionth baby' on Tuesday (Nov 15), awarding the title to a baby girl born in the capital of the Philippines. The girl was born at Dr Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, according to the Philippines’ Commission on Population and Development. The organization wrote on social media, "The world welcomes Vinice Mabansag of Delpan, Tondo, as its symbolic 8 billionth baby."

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) also shared the good news on Twitter and wrote, "Eight billion hopes, eight billion dreams, and eight billion possibilities. This planet is now home to eight billion people."

The world population reached 8 billion in mid-November as predicted. One billion people were added to the world in the past 12 years.

The year 2023 could well be a landmark year for India as it is projected to overtake China as the world's most populous country with prospects to reap the demographic dividend as the median age of an Indian this year was 28.7 years, compared to 38.4 for China and 48.6 for Japan against a global value of 30.3 years, according to official data.

The world population is projected to reach a peak of around 10.4 billion people during the 2080s and to remain at that level until 2100, said the World Population Prospects 2022 released by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division in July this year.

(With agency inputs)