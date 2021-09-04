हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Imran Khan

World should engage with Afghanistan to prevent refugee crisis: Imran Khan

The Taliban, which took power in the rest of the country three weeks ago, was never able to control the valley when they last ruled Afghanistan, from 1996 to 2001.

World should engage with Afghanistan to prevent refugee crisis: Imran Khan
photo courtesy: Reuters

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the world should engage with Afghanistan to address humanitarian needs and provide economic stability to prevent a refugee crisis in the war-torn country.

Khan spoke with Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres over the telephone and the two leaders discussed the developments in Afghanistan, with a particular focus on the humanitarian situation.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office, Khan underscored the need for the international community to become more engaged with Afghanistan, according to urgent priority to addressing the humanitarian needs and ensuring economic stability.

"Such steps would not only reinforce security but also preclude any mass exodus of Afghans from their country, thus preventing a refugee crisis in Afghanistan," he said.

Khan highlighted the importance of peace, stability, and an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan, stressing that the opportunity to finally put an end to 40 years of conflict in the country must be seized by enabling the Afghans to achieve lasting peace, security, and prosperity, the statement said.

He appreciated the vital role of the UN in delivering much-needed humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people and highlighted the facilitation being provided by Pakistan to the UN, including by assisting in the evacuation and relocation efforts.

Assuring Guterres of Pakistan's continued cooperation with the UN in the fulfilment of its mandate, Khan reaffirmed Pakistan's full support for the smooth operation of the United Nations' humanitarian mission for Afghanistan, the statement said.

(With agency inputs)

