World to celebrate Digital Earth Day 2020 on April 22 amid coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

World Earth Day is celebrated globally to draw everyone's attention towards the blue planet's wellbeing and thank mother earth for giving environmental protection to mankind. World Earth Day 2020 which is marked on April 22 every year will be observed amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown globally, the Earth day 2020 celebration will be done digitally as organizers have asked people to rise up to mark the day but to do so safely and responsibly – using voices to drive action using the online platform.

Earth Day is being celebrated as an annual event since the year 1970 to spread awareness about environmental protection and to analyze the condition of the planet. The event is now coordinated globally by the Earth Day Network and celebrated in more than 193 countries each year.

This year is going to be the 50th anniversary of Earth Day when millions of people around the world will take an oath to protect the planet.

Why do we celebrate Earth Day?

Earth Day was a unified response to an environment in crisis — oil spills, smog, rivers so polluted they literally caught fire.

On April 22 in 1970, millions of people in New York had taken to the streets to demand stronger environmental legislation. Denis Hayes, then a 25-year-old graduate student, had organized the first Earth Day.

The first Earth Day is credited with launching the modern environmental movement and is now recognized as the planet’s largest civic event.

World Earth Day 2020 Theme:

Each year, Earth Day has a different theme and the theme for 2020 is climate action.

The official website of Earth day says the "enormous challenge — but also the vast opportunities — of action on climate change have distinguished the issue as the most pressing topic for the 50th anniversary".

Earth Day 2020 significance

According to the official website, Earth Day 2020 will be far more than a day. It must be a historic moment when citizens of the world rise up in a united call for the creativity, innovation, ambition, and bravery that we need to meet our climate crisis and seize the enormous opportunities of a zero-carbon future.