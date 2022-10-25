'World's Dirtiest Man': 94-year-old who didn't bathe for 50 years dies - SEE PHOTOS

Can you imagine not showering for a year? Most of us may have gone a maximum of a week without taking a bath but never a year. However, there is a man in Iran who had not bathed for over half a century. It is believed that the Iranian man called the ‘World’s dirtiest man’ did not take a bath for 50 years. As per an AFP report, he died at the age of 94 on Tuesday (Oct 25). The man named Amou Haji did not take a bath as he was afraid of water. He breathed his last in a village called Dejgah in the southern province of Fars – one of the 31 provinces in Iran.

Viral photos of the 'World's Dirtiest Man'

Pictures of Haji have been going viral on social media as netizens wonder if his ‘non-bathing’ record is real. As per Iran’s state media, a few locals had taken the man for a bath a few months back.

'World's Dirtiest Man': Amou Haji Is An 87-Year-Old Man Who Hasn't Bathed In 67 Years

He has a fear of water pic.twitter.com/ttihpS7WkT — @Georgebakhos1 (@GeorgeBakhos1) January 27, 2021

50 سال سے زائد عرصہ تک نہ نہانے والا شخص پہلی دفعہ نہانے سے انتقال کر گیا #WorldsDirtiestMan #iran pic.twitter.com/opniJarjL3 — محمد عامر سہیل (@Aamir07505601) October 25, 2022

If you are keen to find out more about the ‘dirtiest man in the world’ then you can take a look at a documentary made on him titled - The Strange Life of Amou Haji. It had released in 2013.