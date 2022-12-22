New Delhi: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday (December 21, 2022) made his first trip abroad since the Russia invasion and met his US counterpart Joe Biden in Washington. The Ukrainian leader met Biden and top national security aides at the White House, and also participated in a joint news conference with the US president. He is now scheduled to address a joint session of the US Senate and House of Representatives, where he is most likely expected to persuade the American lawmakers to keep funding his Ukraine's defence.

The US has so far sent about $50 billion in assistance to Kyiv as Europe's biggest land conflict since World War Two drags on, killing tens of thousands of people, driving millions from their homes and reducing cities to ruins. During his visit, the United States is also set to approve the delivery of advanced Patriot missile systems to Ukraine as part of the latest multi-billion dollar package of military support for Kyiv.

"As we head into the New Year, it's important for the American people, and for the world, to hear directly from you Mr President about Ukraine's fight and the need to continue to stand together through 2023," Biden said at the joint news conference with Zelenskiy.

Neither NATO nor the European Union have been more united than about Ukraine, the US President added.

"Three hundred days. Hard to believe. Three hundred days," Biden said referring to the Russian invasion of Ukraine which began on February 24 this year.

Continuing his attack on the Russian President, Biden said that Vladimir Putin has waged a "brutal assault" on Ukraine's right to exist as a nation, and the attack on innocent Ukrainian people for no reason other than to intimidate.

"... But the Ukrainian people continue to inspire the world. I mean that sincerely. Not just inspire us, but inspire the world with their courage and how they have chose the resilience and resolve for their future," he added.

Zelenskiy, who wore his trademark olive green pants and sweater, said that he had wanted to come to the US earlier. He offered his appreciation to Biden, the US Congress and ordinary Americans for their support since Russia invaded his country.

"I believe that despite any changes in the composition of Congress, bicameral and bipartisan support will be maintained," he said.

He also gave the US President the Ukrainian cross for military merit, offered by a captain of a HIMARS rocket unit it had been awarded to.

Join President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and me as we hold a joint press conference. https://t.co/O0Rk76qwpd — President Biden (@POTUS) December 21, 2022

The Zelenskiy-Biden meeting has spotlighted a high point in the relationship between the two countries, despite some friction along the way. A Zelenskiy aide said that the trip would disprove Russian attempts to show that US-Ukrainian relations are cooling.

Meanwhile, Moscow said that nothing good would come from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's trip to Washington and that Russia saw no chance of peace talks with Kyiv.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that continued Western arms supplies to Ukraine would lead to a "deepening" of the conflict - something which could backfire on Kyiv, he warned.

"The supply of weapons continues and the range of supplied weapons is expanding. All of this, of course, leads to an aggravation of the conflict. This does not bode well for Ukraine," Peskov said.

Asked whether Russia had any expectations that something positive could come from Zelenskiy's trip, Peskov answered: "No".

While Vladimir Putin's Russia says it is waging a "special military operation" in Ukraine to rid it of nationalists and protect Russian-speaking communities, Ukraine and the West describe the Kremlin's actions as an unprovoked war of aggression.

(With agency inputs)