Zelenskyy Claims Ukraine Targeted By 103 Drones On Saturday, Over 600 Drone Strikes In Past Week

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked to increase sanctions on Russia after he claimed that Ukraine was attacked by 103 Shahed drones and over 600 drone strikes in the last week along with several guided aerial bombs and missiles which comprise of over 50,000 components sourced from across the world.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said, "Almost every day, we defend our skies against Russian missiles and drones. Just last night, Ukraine was attacked by 103 Shahed drones, which contained 8,755 foreign-made components. Over the past week, Russia has used more than 630 strike drones, approximately 740 guided aerial bombs, and nearly 50 missiles of various types - totaling over 50,000 sanctioned components sourced from around the world."

He noted that the sanctions pressure on supply chains for foreign components remains insufficient and said that "Russia continues to acquire the components and manufacturing tools it needs- almost globally - and uses them in the weapons it employs to terrorize Ukraine."

He gave a call for continuing to strengthen cooperation with all the partners of Ukraine on sanctions, air defence systems, long-range weapons, and support for the Ukrainian soldiers.

"These priorities will help protect our cities, villages, and positions on the frontline. I am grateful to every partner helping us with this", the post concluded.

The post also comprised of a video which showed the areas of Ukraine which were subjected to attacks in the last week. These included Kiev, Chernihiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv and Dnipro.

The video reiterated the message which the Ukrainian President has emphasised time and again, that is to increase support and air defence for Ukraine.



Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden on Monday announced additional security assistance support to meet Ukraine's critical security and defence needs, a statement by the US Department of Defence said.

The package includes authorization of a Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) package, which has an estimated value of USD 1.25 billion, to provide Ukraine additional capabilities to meet its most urgent needs, including missiles for air defence; munitions for rocket systems and artillery; and anti-tank weapons, as per Department of Defence.

In a post on X, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, "As part of the surge in security assistance for Ukraine that President Biden announced in September, the United States is providing USD 1.25 billion in weapons and equipment today for Ukraine's self-defence. The United States and more than 50 nations stand united with Ukraine."