Zelenskyy, NATO Chief Hold Meeting To Strengthen Air Defence For Ukraine

Brussels: President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte and French President Emmanuel Macron to strengthen air defence systems of Ukraine and unite Europe for a stronger position in favour of Ukraine in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Upon arrival in Brussels, the Ukrainian President held a meeting with NATO Chief Mark Rutte to focus on strengthening air defence in Ukraine. He noted that the partners expressed willingness to work towards effective security guarantees for Ukraine.

Sharing the details on X, Zelenskyy noted, "Brussels. An important and very substantive meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Our talks focused on strengthening air defense for Ukraine and ensuring the reliability of the peace we are collectively working to achieve"

"We thank Mark, NATO Secretary General, and all our partners for their willingness to more actively enhance our air shield and work together for effective security guarantees. The Alliance will do everything to ensure that Ukraine is as strong as possible when we turn to more active diplomacy. We greatly appreciate @SecGenNATO's efforts in organizing today's meetings."

Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels on Wednesday to hold negotiations with European partners amid the background of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Ukrainian President is set to meet leaders and heads of government from countries such as Germany, Poland, Italy and the President of the European Council amongst others.

He will also participate in the European Council Meeting too.

Zelensky said in a post on X said, "I have arrived in Brussels for important negotiations with our European partners. Europe needs a strong, united position to ensure lasting peace. Every fundamental issue impacting Europe - and ending Russia's war against Ukraine is undoubtedly one of them - requires coordinated and effective work from European nations".

He added, "During this visit, I will meet with leaders and heads of government from France, Germany, Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, as well as the NATO Secretary General, the President of the European Council, and the President of the European Commission. Representatives from the UK and other countries will also be present. I will also participate in the European Council meeting. Together, we strengthen Ukraine and all of Europe. I am grateful to everyone who supports us".

During his visit to Brussels, Zelenskyy held a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. The meeting involved discussions on enhancing the air defence capabilities of Ukraine.

He shared the details of the meeting on X.

"I had a productive meeting with French President @EmmanuelMacron. We had a detailed one-on-one discussion, focusing on key priorities to further strengthen Ukraine's position against Russian aggression. A clear focus remains enhancing air defense capabilities".

"I expressed gratitude for France's preparation of one brigade for our army, and we agreed to continue this cooperation and prepare one more brigade. We hope other partners will join this effort by contributing to equipping additional Ukrainian brigades", he added.

"We share a common vision: reliable guarantees are essential for a peace that can truly be achieved. We continued working on President Macron's initiative regarding the presence of forces in Ukraine that could contribute to stabilizing the path to peace. Emmanuel informed about his communication with other partners aimed at ensuring all necessary steps are taken for peace. Thank you, France!", the post said.