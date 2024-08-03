Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2773361
NewsWorld
DONALD TRUMP

Zuckerberg Called, Said He Won’t Support A Democrat Candidate, Claims Donald Trump

Donald Trump has claimed that Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Facebook, recently contacted him to apologize for past censorship.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2024, 09:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Zuckerberg Called, Said He Won’t Support A Democrat Candidate, Claims Donald Trump Picture source: AP

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has claimed that Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Facebook, recently contacted him to apologize for past censorship. Trump stated that Zuckerberg assured him he would not endorse a Democrat in the upcoming election. 

"So, Mark Zuckerberg called me. First of all, he called me a few times. He called me after the event and he said, 'That was really amazing, it was very brave,'" Trump told Fox News in an interview, reported PTI. 

Trump further said, “He actually announced he's not gonna support a Democrat because he can't because he respected me for what I did that day.” 

During the interview Trum also criticised Google for censoring news and photos.  

"Google has been very bad. They've been very irresponsible and I have a feeling that Google is going to be close to shut down because I don't think Congress is going to take it. I really don't think so. Google has to be careful," the news agency quoted Trump as saying.  

Earlier this week, Trump claimed that finding images or information about the failed assassination attempt against him on July 13 was nearly impossible on Google.  

Google has, however, refuted these claims.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Ground report - How your toll tax used?
DNA Video
DNA: How Bangladeshis occupying Indian land?
DNA Video
DNA: Is reservation going to end?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the High Court's decision on Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Railway Minister got angry after being called a reel minister in Parliament
DNA Video
DNA: How water start dripping from new Parliament?
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rain in Delhi, Old Rajendra Nagar flooded again
DNA Video
DNA: Has there really been a gold scam in Kedarnath Dham?
DNA Video
DNA: Banks are earning crores in name of 'minimum balance'
DNA Video
DNA: Signs of life found on Mars!