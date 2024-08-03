Zuckerberg Called, Said He Won’t Support A Democrat Candidate, Claims Donald Trump

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has claimed that Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Facebook, recently contacted him to apologize for past censorship. Trump stated that Zuckerberg assured him he would not endorse a Democrat in the upcoming election.

"So, Mark Zuckerberg called me. First of all, he called me a few times. He called me after the event and he said, 'That was really amazing, it was very brave,'" Trump told Fox News in an interview, reported PTI.

Trump further said, “He actually announced he's not gonna support a Democrat because he can't because he respected me for what I did that day.”

During the interview Trum also criticised Google for censoring news and photos.

"Google has been very bad. They've been very irresponsible and I have a feeling that Google is going to be close to shut down because I don't think Congress is going to take it. I really don't think so. Google has to be careful," the news agency quoted Trump as saying.

Earlier this week, Trump claimed that finding images or information about the failed assassination attempt against him on July 13 was nearly impossible on Google.

Google has, however, refuted these claims.