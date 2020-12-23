After The Undertaker's retirement, who is best wrestler in WWE right now? Check what our polls say

Connecticut: It's almost a month now since the legendary wrestler Mark William Calaway, popularly known by his ring name 'The Undertaker', called curtains to his illustrious career spanning three decades at WWE's Survivor Series.

The 55-year-old made his WWE debut at Survivor Series on November 22, 1990, and walked down to the ring for one last time on the same day this year.

After his retirement, several noted WWE wrestlers are in the race to get into The Undertaker's shoes.

A Zee Media poll on Wednesday (December 23, 2020) asked Twitteratis to choose the best wrestler in the WWE right now after The Undertaker's retirement.

For us, it was difficult to give four options out of numerous WWE superstars, but we gave four names - Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

More than 300 votes were cast in just four hours and the WWE fans didn't have two thoughts about the best wrestler in the WWE right now after The Undertaker's retirement as over 60 per cent chose the current WWE Universal Championship holder Roman Reigns.

Reigns also known as 'The Big Dog' has battled everyone from Brock Lesnar to John Cena. Interestingly, a WrestleMania showdown with The Undertaker had given Reigns his second loss at The Showcase of the Immortals. In 2018 at the SummerSlam, Reigns defeated one of his greatest rivals Brock Lesnar to win the Universal Title.

At the second spot in our poll results was 6-foot-3, 266-pound Brock Lesnar, who received the 30.5 per cent of votes.

Kofi Kingston got the 5.1 per cent of votes, whereas, 4.2 per cent votes were cast to Seth Rollins.

After #Undertaker's retirement, who is the best wrestler in @WWE right now? — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) December 23, 2020

