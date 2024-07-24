Possible Storylines Roman Reigns Could Be A Part Of Upon Much Awaited Return

Romans Reigns' historic run as a WWE Undisputed Champion came to an end on WrestleMania XL at the hands of Cody Rhodes, who had been looking to 'finish his story'. Since then, Reigns has not been seen in WWE, leaving many to speculate how and what he will do on his return. Amid the speculations that he will make a return at Summerslam, let's take a look at some of the storylines that could be a part of his return.

Clash Of Cousins

On night 1 at WrestleMania XL, during the biggest tag team match ever, Roman Reigns accidentally hit The Rock with a spear move. The 6'5'' tall veteran had a sour expression on his face. Even before the return of The Rock, fans had been asking for a match between the two Samoan cousins. Upon the return of Roman Reigns to WWE, this is one of the storylines that he could be a part of. The Tribal Chief vs The Final Boss. This could be one of the biggest rivalries that WWE has ever witnessed and has a lot to offer to the fans.

War Between SHIELD Brothers

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were both part of the legendary faction SHIELD. It broke apart when the Rollins betrayed Reigns and Dean Ambrose and attacked them with a chair. During the match at WrestleMania XL when Rollins came to help Cody Rhodes in full SHIELD gear, it was pretty evident that they had unfinished business between the two of them. Reigns even attacked Rollins with a steel chair which eventually led to him losing the match and his title. Although this happening is unlikely since Seth Rollins is already feuding with Drew Mcintyre and CM Punk, it remains to see what happens.

Bloodline Civil War

Ever since Roman Reigns has taken his leave, Solo Sikoa has apparently started a new faction which has been termed as the new Bloodline. Solo has taken out Jimmy Uso, Paul Heyman and left both of them out of the bloodline. It is getting very evident that Sikoa will face scrutiny upon the return of The Tribal Chief. An interesting angle that could be taken is that, Reigns could team up with his original Bloodline brothers - Jimmy and Jey Uso and could then have a rivalry with the new Bloodline of Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa and Jacob Fatu. Solo has not missed any opportunity to taunt Roman Reigns and it is very likely that upon his return Reigns could go for Solo and his new Bloodline.

Bloodline vs Judgement Day

There are two major factions in the WWE right now - Bloodline and Judgement Day. Roman Reigns upon his return could retake the lead of the Bloodline and go to war against Damien Priest's Judgement Day and eventually challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship.