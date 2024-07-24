WWE has seen multiple superstars who have graced the ring over decades. In wrestling terms, there are two types of superstars- babyfaces and heels. The babyfaces are the heroes of the story, while the heels are seen as villains. There have been several instances when people have fallen in love with the villain rather than the hero. Let us take a look at the greatest heels to have step foot inside the WWE Ring.

Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho was a massive heel back in his WCW days. He played a loud mouthed wrestler who would go off against the good guy. Jericho came into his evil era when he entered into his Y2J phase. He played a psychological maniac and this made him get a lot of hate from the crowds. He had several memorable rivalries with big names such as Shawn Michaels. Jericho played the heel so well that he gave massive pushes to make babyfaces look incredible in the ring.

Triple H

Although Triple H has now retired and taken a corporate role in WWE as the Chief Operating Officer, this was not always the case. Triple H was one of the greatest heels ever in the history of WWE and one of the most hated characters in WWE. He had several rivalries with superstars such as John Cena and Mick Foley to name a few and ended up winning a most of the time. Triple H also married Stephanie McMahon, the daughter of ex-WWE CEO Vince McMahon. This led many to speculate that there was backstage politics involved thus making the character much more hated. All of this just added to Triple H's aura and made him one of the most iconic WWE villains of all time.

Ric Flair

The Nature Boy Ric Flair was a massively hated person in both WWE and WCW. At a time when the American Dream Dusty Rhodes was the one getting all the love thanks to his simple background and humble attitude, Flair was the opposite. He flexed his wealth and riches with an extremely arrogant attitude and proved to be one of the most hated heels in WWE.

Vince McMahon

The former CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon was one of the most hated people everytime he was seen on-screen or held a mic. He played the evil boss character on TV and regularly misused his power against those he did not like. Whenever involved in a feud, McMahon posed as a cheater and misused his power to make the match unfair in every way possible thus making him a very hated on-screen personality. One of the most memorable feuds is against babyface Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Randy Orton

Multiple-time world champion and nicknamed as The Viper, Randy Orton tops the list as the greatest heel in WWE. The 14-time world champion has had several heel personas including, 'The Legend Killer'. Orton played a diabolical maniac who would inflict extreme pain and violence on his opponents also while taking them down psychologically. Using sadistic tactics Orton would do whatever it took to beat his opponent and win. He had long-term feuds with superstars like John Cena and Triple H.