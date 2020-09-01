Woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat emerges victorious in fight with COVID-19, to remain in isolation

New Delhi: One of India's top women wrestlers Vinesh Phogat on Tuesday (September 1, 2020) said that she has tested negative in her latest COVID-19 test and will remain in isolation as a precautionary measure.

Phogat who was recently conferred with country’s highest honour for sportspersons, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, said on Twitter, "I underwent a second COVID-19 test yesterday and am happy to report that I have received a negative result."

She added, "While this is great news, I will be remaining in isolation as a precautionary measure. A big thank you to everyone for your prayers."

The Asian and Commonwealth Games gold-medallist had tested coronavirus positive on August 28 and was asymptomatic.

Regarding the news of Phogat being awarded the Khel Ratna award, she said that the prestigious recognition brings with it a lot of responsibility and also a deep sense of happiness.

"I hope to keep making our country proud on the international stage in the years to come! Thank you," said Phogat in a tweet.

The 26-year-old was reportedly one of the first wrestlers to raise concerns about health safety when the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) planned to resume the national camp in Lucknow from September 1.