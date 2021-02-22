WWE Elimination Chamber live streaming: When and where to watch in India

WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 live streaming: The road to Wrestlemania 37 will take one last stop as twelve WWE superstars are all set to enter one of the most fiercest steel structures in professional wrestling industry - the Elimination Chamber. The 12 stars will compete in two matches, with six stars vying for the WWE Championship title, while the other six will fight to become the number one contender for the WWE Universal Championship clash, which will also take place in the same night.

This year's Elimination Chamber will see WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defending his title against Sheamus, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, and AJ Styles. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship title against the winner of the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match.

When will WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 take place?

WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 will take place on Monday, February 22.

Where is WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 taking place?

WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 is taking place at the WWE Thunderdome.

What time does the WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 begin?

WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 begins at 5:30 am IST onwards.

Which TV channel will telecast the WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 LIVE?

WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 will broadcast live on Sony Ten 1/1HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3/3HD in Hindi Commentary.

How do I live stream WWE Elimination Chamber 2021?

WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 will live stream at wwe.com.