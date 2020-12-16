हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Conor McGregor

You're scared to fight me: YouTuber-turned-amateur boxer Jake Paul offers Conor McGregor $50 million to step into ring

YouTuber-turned-amateur boxer Jake Paul pulled no punches as he called out Ireland`s former UFC champion and king of trash talk Conor McGregor in a foul-mouthed tirade that sent social media into a frenzy.

You&#039;re scared to fight me: YouTuber-turned-amateur boxer Jake Paul offers Conor McGregor $50 million to step into ring
File Photo: Twitter@TheNotoriousMMA

YouTuber-turned-amateur boxer Jake Paul pulled no punches as he called out Ireland`s former UFC champion and king of trash talk Conor McGregor in a foul-mouthed tirade that sent social media into a frenzy.

Paul, fresh off a brutal knockout of former NBA point guard Nate Robinson, offered McGregor $50 million to step into the ring.

"My team sent you a $50 million offer this morning -- 50 million cash, proof of funds, the biggest fight offer you`ve ever been offered," Paul said while performing his best impersonation of McGregor, holding a cigar in one hand and a glass of whiskey in the other.

"But, you`re scared to fight me, Conor! You`re ducking me because you don`t want to lose to a YouTuber. You`re 0-1 as a boxer. I`m 2-0 as a boxer."

Paul, whose brother Logan -- also a social media influencer -- will face Floyd Mayweather in February in an equally bizarre exhibition bout, also took aim at Dustin Poirier, McGregor`s next opponent, with a bizarre claim that his dog had more followers on Instagram than the 31-year-old American.
 

