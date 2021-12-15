हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Anurag Kashyap to team up with Kriti Sanon again after 'Mimi'

Kashyap's next is 'Dobaaraa', a thriller which reunites the director with actor Taapsee Pannu following 2018's romantic drama 'Manmarziyaan'. 

MUMBAI: Director Anurag Kashyap on Wednesday announced his next movie with 'Mimi' star Kriti Sanon. The project will be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. Kashyap shared the update on Instagram.

"Yet another script... Another film... @nikhildwivedi25 @kritisanon starting soon..." the filmmaker captioned his photo in which he could be seen busy writing.

Dwivedi also re-shared Kashyap's post and pointed out that the director had taken the cast and crew by surprise when he announced the film on social media. "Marketing teams be damned!! None of us had any inkling that this announcement will be made the old fashioned way at 4am this morning with none of the stakeholders having any whiff of it," the producer wrote.

Kashyap's next is 'Dobaaraa', a thriller which reunites the director with actor Taapsee Pannu following 2018's romantic drama 'Manmarziyaan'. The movie will also star Pavail Gulati, who co-starred with Pannu in 'Thappad' (2020).

Sanon has a series of films such as 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Adipurush', 'Shehzada', 'Bhediya' and 'Ganapath' that are up for a release next year. 

