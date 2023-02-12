HJ Group Enhances Tech, Infra In DRC

The world knows how influential Indians are when they step out of their own land. There are many business, political and spiritual leaders who have brought unbelievable change and made contribution to foreign nations' economy and politics. One such name is Harish Jagtani Group.

The Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo-based Harish Jagtani Group (HJ Group), is adding more verticals to its business portfolio in a bid to boost the local economy via its presence in multiple domains.

HJ Group, a prominent name in DR Congo, come with a focus on the holistic, wholesome development of its personnel as well as the nation.

Enabling a first and one of its kind in the entire Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the Kinshasa-based Harish Jagtani Group is bringing in a complete bus body-building facility in collaboration with Mercedes to the African nation. The new venture is expected to generate added development opportunities in the terms of technology and infrastructure, apart from opening up a slew of employment opportunities to the youth of the country.

The venture, like the earlier ones the Group operates in its portfolio, will focus on providing vocational training, improve means of living and more employment opportunities to the population of DRC. The venture will also look at the creation of added trade opportunities between India and DRC.

This apart, newer business verticals are also being added to the HJ portfolio of companies. And all these ventures have a clear focus on the holistic and wholesome development of not only its personnel but also of the nation.