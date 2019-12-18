All Muslims should come forward and unite against Citizenship Amendment Act: Delhi Jama Masjid Imam

New Delhi: Days after violent clashes erupted in the national capital, Ahmed Bukhari, Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, declared that he was ready to go to jail in his stand against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Bukhari made the statement while addressing a crowd at the masjid on Tuesday evening.

The Imam claimed that if all Muslims developed the sentiment that just a few share today, it will not be difficult to get their way. "If the sentiment that Muslims have today unites all the Muslims then we can get our way."

He also said they were all ready to go to jail but the protest has to be peaceful. He said, "I don't want a peaceful protest to turn violent."

Bukhari said that Muslims in India have woken up to the injustice committed against them by the successive governments since the past 70 years. he called upon the responsible Indian Muslims to come forward and said that it was about time that ordinary Muslims stopped sacrificing.

On Sunday, clashes had broken out between students protesting CAA and the police, the protest has now spread to other parts of Delhi.