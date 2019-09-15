12 dead after tourist boat carrying 61 people capsizes in Godavari; Andhra Pradesh CM announces compensation

Devipatnam: A tourist boat capsized in the Godavari River in Devipatnnam in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday resulting in the death of at least 12 people. The death toll is likely to go up, the authorities said. According to reports, the ill-fated boat was carrying at least 61 people onboard at the time of the incident.

''12 people have lost their lives in the incident where a tourist boat carrying 61 people capsized in Godavari river in Devipatnam, East Godavari district, today,'' the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) said.

Nearly 23 people have been rescued safely while the search is on for others. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Reddy had earlier directed the state authorities to co-ordinate in the rescue operation. He has also announced ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

The Andhra government has also stopped plying of all passengers/tourist boats with immediate effect. CM Jagan Reddy has also ordered checking of all boat permits, licences and safety measures.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the incident. ''Extremely pained by the capsizing of a boat in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Rescue operations are currently underway at the site of the tragedy','' the PM said in a tweet.

As the news spread, two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), comprising 30 members each, were rushed to the spot for rescue operations. Two SDRF teams, with 40 members, also reached the spot.

As the floodwater in the river reduced, the authorities have accorded permission for boating in the river.

The mishap took place when the passengers were heading to Papikondalu from Gandi Pochamma temple in the tourist boat 'Royal Vasista'.

District Collector, Superintendent of Police and other government officials of irrigation and revenue departments also rushed to the mishap site in Devipanam limits in East Godavari district.

Expressing shock over the incident, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu urged the state government to take immediate steps to save those who were on the ill-fated tourist boat.

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan too expressed shock over the boat capsized incident on Godavari river.