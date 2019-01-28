14 school children injured as bus plunges into culvert in AP

Amaravati: At least 14 school children were injured, three of them seriously, when their school bus fell into a culvert in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

The seriously injured students have been shifted to the Government General Hospital in Guntur for better treatment, according to the local Sub-Divisional Police Officer.

An official release here said the bus was carrying about 50 students belonging to a private school and was on its way to Macherla town when it lost control and fell into a culvert on a rivulet.

The driver of the school tried to avoid another vehicle coming in the opposite direction and steered to the extreme right, leading to the accident.

The injured students were first rushed to the Government Hospital in Macherla town.

Macherla MLA P Ramakrishna Reddy visited the hospital and consoled the students parents.

The three students who sustained major wounds were later shifted to Guntur, according to the SDPO.

"Their condition is fine and they are recovering. There is no cause for concern," he added.

State Tribal Welfare Minister Kidari Sravan Kumar spoke to the Guntur district health authorities and enquired about the students' condition.