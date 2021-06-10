Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, seeks release of funds for Polavaram project

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Minister Prakash Javadekar in the national capital on Thursday. He met the senior BJP leader at his residence shortly after arriving in the national capital.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Union Minister Prakash Javadekar in Delhi pic.twitter.com/147MhghgM6 — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2021

The Chief Minister is also scheduled to meet Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and others during his two-day trip to the national capital.

According to reports, the YSRCP chief is seeking financial support from the Centre for the Polavaram irrigation project.

“CM Jagan Reddy would discuss pending issues of the State, including the release of funds for Polavaram irrigation project, with the Union Ministers,” a state government release said.

"He will negotiate with them about the Polavaram Project and other issues pertaining to the state," the statement added.

The Andhra Chief Minister was supposed to visit New Delhi on Monday, but with his appointment with Amit Shah getting cancelled, the former put off the trip, sources said.

It may be noted that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is strongly opposed to the Polavaram project. He had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that if the project on the Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh continues then it will cause "permanent injury" to the interests of Odisha.

"If the project is allowed to be completed before the resolution of all the pending cases, it will cause permanent injury to the interest of the state of Odisha and its people," Patnaik had said in a letter to PM Modi.

