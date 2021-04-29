Increase beds in COVID hospitals, care centers in every district: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on prevailing conditions and containing COVID and directed the officials to increase beds in Covid hospitals, arrange 3,000 beds in Covid care centers in every district, set up oxygen manufacturing plants, and arrange oxygen tankers at hospitals.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister directed the officials to increase beds in Covid hospitals and arrange 1000 oxygen beds and 2000 nonoxygen beds in Covid care centers in every district.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also directed to increase the rates being paid to empanelled private hospitals for covid treatment and make these rates applicable for Arogyasri hospitals also. The officials were directed to ensure no hospital denies treatment for covid and added to increase the salaries of FNOs and MNOs working in Covid hospitals.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to recruit required doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff in all covid hospitals in the state, asking them to set up 42 PSA (Pressure Swing Absorption) plants to ensure required oxygen for Covid hospitals.

The Andhra CM said to procure Oxygen tankers and make sure 10KL capacity tankers are available at teaching hospitals and 1 KL tankers are available at other hospitals.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that there are 35,644 beds in 422 Covid hospitals (public and private) in the state, of which 21,590 are occupied. About 79,000 patients are at home isolation and another 6,348 are in Covid care centers and 14,862 patients are being treated on oxygen beds, with 14,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, Covid Command Control Special Officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, and other officials were present in the meeting.

