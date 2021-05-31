Andhra Pradesh extends COVID-19 curfew till June 10, check details

NEW DELHI: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced that it has extended the COVID-19 curfew in the state till June 10. The announcement was made by Chief Minister's Office, according to ANI

“Curfew imposed in Andhra Pradesh has been extended till June 10th, said Chief Minister's Office, according to ANI.

COVID19 | Curfew imposed in Andhra Pradesh extended till June 10th, says Chief Minister's Office (File pic) pic.twitter.com/JRAaU1Ps7O — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2021

The total COVID-19 recoveries in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 15-lakh mark on Sunday, resulting in a drop in the number of active cases as fresh positives too continued their downward slide for more than a week now.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand and Bihar government extended the COVID-19 lockdown today.

In view of declining cases of coronavirus, some states and UTs like Haryana, Odisha, Telangana and Sikkim have extended the COVID-induced lockdown, while some others including Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir have announced the easing of restrictions in districts with less active cases.

Despite relaxations, night curfew and weekend shutdown will remain in force in some states and UTs.

Many states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Goa, have extended the lockdown or restrictions for a week to a fortnight in June, while some of them like Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have also announced a certain relaxation in the curbs due to a decline in new cases and positivity rate.

While shops have been permitted to open for more hours, malls have also been allowed to function at some places with certain conditions. However, education institutions will continue to remain closed.

Amid declining cases of coronavirus, India reported 1,52,734 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest daily rise in cases in the past 50 days. The country also reported 3,128 deaths in the past 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data released at 8 AM in the morning, there were 2,38,022 discharges during the last 24 hours. With this, India’s cumulative caseload now stands at 2,80,47,534 and the total fatalities linked to COVID have reached 3,29,100.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 21,31,54,129 people have been vaccinated so far. More than 21.31 crore vaccine doses have been administered since India’s inoculation drive began in January, the ICMR said.

Live TV