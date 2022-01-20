हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Andhra Pradesh

Andhra shocker! 50-year-old woman beheads husband, walks into police station to confess crime

The woman, after stabbing her husband with a kitchen knife, beheaded him in their house this morning and walked into a police station saying she has committed the crime, Renigunta Police Inspector Anju Yadav said.

Pic for representational use only

Tirupati: A 53-year-old man was allegedly beheaded by his 50-year-old wife at Renigunta in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. However, the motive behind the gruesome murder is still being investigated, a police official said on Thursday. 

The couple has a 20-year-old son who is reportedly mentally unsound, the official said. The woman, after stabbing her husband with a kitchen knife, beheaded him in their house this morning and walked into a police station saying she has committed the crime, Renigunta Police Inspector Anju Yadav was quoted as saying by PTI. 

Later, the police personnel visited the crime scene and saw the severed head in a pool of blood. The woman is a housewife while the man was running a plastic box-making unit here, the official said. 

Andhra PradeshbeheadingAndhra Pradesh murderReniguntaChittoor
