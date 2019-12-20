हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
YSRCP

Andhra: YSRCP MP kisses police boot to protest TDP leader's 'boot-licking' remark

MP Madhav, who is an ex-Circle Inspector, said he kissed the shoe as a tribute to the martyrs who protect the integrity and sovereignty of the people. 

Andhra: YSRCP MP kisses police boot to protest TDP leader&#039;s &#039;boot-licking&#039; remark
MP Gorntla Madhav kissing police shoe.

In protest to TDP leader JC Diwakar Reddy's comments, YSR Congress Party's MP from Hindupuram Gorantla Madhav cleansed and kissed police boots in front of the media.

MP Madhav, who is an ex-Circle Inspector, said he kissed the shoe as a tribute to the martyrs who protect the integrity and sovereignty of the people. 

Live TV

Madhav slammed Diwakar Reddy's boot-licking comment. "Shame on JC Diwakar Reddy for such a cheap comment, police are the only people that work round the clock and give their life for public service. I don't feel any legal action is needed (against Diwakar Reddy) as the public removed him from Parliament and sent him home," Madhav said.

The Police Association has threatened to file criminal cases against Diwakar Reddy.

The Hindupuram MP advised the TDP leaders to face Jagan Reddy politically rather than making "baseless and senseless comments" targetting the police. 

Madhav also said that Diwakar Reddy is making these "filthy comments" because his travel buses were seized.

Madhav also pointed out that senior TDP leader and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was standing next to Diwakar Reddy when the comments were made and that Naidu should have opposed his remarks badmouthing the police department.

(With inputs from DM Seshagiri)

Tags:
YSRCPJagan Mohan ReddyTDP
Next
Story

Anti-terror force Octopus to man Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's security

Must Watch

PT20M6S

Watch: Zee News's coverage from Delhi's Jama Masjid