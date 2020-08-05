Chandrababu Naidu condemns beating of Dalit man by Andhra Pradesh Police, says YSRCP atrocities increasing in the state

New Delhi: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday tweeted a video showing the Andhra Pradesh police severely thrashing and kicking a Dalit man after the latter allegedly went to lodge a complaint.

“Shocking! Under orders from YSRCP Leaders, a Dalit man who went to lodge a complaint at the Police Station in Palasa, Srikakulam, was kicked & slapped by police even as his mother wailed & tried protecting her son. When will this YSRCP sponsored brutality & madness stop in AP?,” Naidu tweeted.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.

Chandrababu Naidu has several times denounced the police action against Dalits alleging that atrocities on Dalits have increased under Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule.

Earlier in June Dalit youth had his head tonsured and was beaten up, allegedly by police, in East Godavari district, after a ruling YSR Congress party leader lodged a complaint over blocking of a sand-laden lorry.

A senior police officer said the Dalit youth was booked in a case filed by YSRC leader Kavala Krishna Murthy for allegedly blocking the truck that was reportedly transporting sand illicitly. According to the statement issued by the aggrieved youth, Krishna Murthy knocked him down with his car when he questioned the illegal transport of sand. Later a case was registered against him in Seetanagaram police station and the police picked him up. He was allegedly beaten up before being tonsured.