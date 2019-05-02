Cyclone Fani: BSNL, Railways release helpline numbers

New Delhi: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounding a red alert for Cylone Fani in at least 19 districts in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Indian Railways on Thursday released helplines numbers in a bid to help victims and their families during the disaster.

Kharagpur Disaster Management Room

Railways: 63535

BSNL: 03222 221696

Kharagpur Platform

Railways: 63950

BSNL: 03222 255758

Balasore

Railways: 64908 & 64909

BSNL: 06782 26276

Howrah

Railways: 45271

BSNL: 03326412975

The East Coast Railway has decided to run three special trains from Puri to Shalimar and Howrah in West Bengal on Thursday for tourists. Notably, the Railways has cancelled 103 trains in view of the cyclonic storm, which is likely to hit Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali.

According to a forecast by the MeT office, heavy-to-very heavy rainfall may occur in the coastal districts of Odisha and West Bengal on Friday.

Cyclone Fani, which has turned into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, is located around 225 kms south-southeast of Visakhapatnam and around 430 kms south-southwest of Puri, said IMD.