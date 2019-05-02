Cyclone Fani: BSNL, Railways release helpline numbers

New Delhi: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounding a red alert for Cylone Fani in at least 19 districts in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Indian Railways on Thursday released helplines numbers in a bid to help victims and their families during the disaster.
Kharagpur Disaster Management Room
Railways: 63535
BSNL: 03222 221696
Kharagpur Platform
Railways: 63950
BSNL: 03222 255758
Balasore
Railways: 64908 & 64909
BSNL: 06782 26276
Howrah
Railways: 45271
BSNL: 03326412975
The East Coast Railway has decided to run three special trains from Puri to Shalimar and Howrah in West Bengal on Thursday for tourists. Notably, the Railways has cancelled 103 trains in view of the cyclonic storm, which is likely to hit Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali.
According to a forecast by the MeT office, heavy-to-very heavy rainfall may occur in the coastal districts of Odisha and West Bengal on Friday.
Cyclone Fani, which has turned into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, is located around 225 kms south-southeast of Visakhapatnam and around 430 kms south-southwest of Puri, said IMD.