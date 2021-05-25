Major fire breaks out at HPCL plant in Visakhapatnam, no casualties reported

NEW DELHI: A massive fire broke out at the HPCL plant in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday afternoon. In view of the fire incident, the district authorities rushed several teams of fire tenders to the spot.

The cause of the incident yet to be ascertained.

Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out at HPCL plant in Visakhapatnam. District fire tenders being rushed to the spot. The cause of the incident yet to be ascertained. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/n8JNfEqslx — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021

No casualties have been reported so far. A fire-fighting operation is underway and the fire-affected areas of the HPCL plant is being evacuated.

Live TV